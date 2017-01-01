ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With one game left before dispersing for the annual All-Star game, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will approach Thursday's meeting trying to end the first portion of the season on a high note.

Minnesota could close the season's midway point with the best record in the Western Conference after a run that has seen the Wild post 20 wins in their past 25 games. St. Louis is holding on to the top wild card spot in the West, despite losing five of its past seven games.

Players and coaches will have time to relax during the break, but both teams know the importance of Thursday's meeting in Minnesota.