ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild are heading into the All-Star break atop the Western Conference, and they're not showing any signs of slowing down.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and two assists, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and the Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund added a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild, who are 21-3-2 in their last 26 games. Heading into the break with 69 points, Minnesota trails Washington by three in the race for the league's best record.