Tue. 1/31 Wed. 2/1 Sat. 2/4 Tue. 2/7 Wed. 2/8
@ Edm 
W 5-2
Box | Recap		 @ Cgy 
L 1-5
Box | Recap		 @ Van 
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Wpg 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Chi 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Wild sign goalie Alex Stalock to 2-year contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild have signed goalie Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension, allowing the club to protect All-Star Devan Dubnyk in the upcoming expansion draft.

Stalock has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 14-10-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage for the Iowa Wild. The 29-year-old has played in 62 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks.

Stalock will make $650,000 next season regardless of where he plays. He'll have a two-way contract in 2018-19 and make $650,000 in the NHL or $300,000 in the AHL.

Wild Headlines

Leaders
Points: M. Granlund44
Plus/Minus: R. Suter30
Shots on Goal: E. Staal126
PIM: C. Stewart58
Win: D. Dubnyk27
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 164 (5)
Shots: 1477 (22)
PP%: 20.9% (11)
Penalty Minutes: 423 (24)
Assists: 276 (4)
SH Goals: 3 (21)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 33 12 5 71
Chicago 31 17 5 67
Nashville 25 18 8 58
St. Louis 25 21 5 55
Winnipeg 25 25 4 54
Dallas 21 21 10 52
Colorado 13 33 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 114 (29)
Shots Against: 1535 (17)
PK%: 82.9% (12)
Penalty Minutes: 419 (27)
Shutouts: 5 (5)
Sv%: 0.926 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Brodin Broken finger (day-to-day)
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
2/2 A. Tuch Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
2/2 A. Stalock Contract extended Two-year contract extension
1/30 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/27 M. Reilly Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/25 C. Bertschy Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/23 C. Bertschy Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/23 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/21 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/19 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/16 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
