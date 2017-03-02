|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/31
|Wed. 2/1
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|Wed. 2/8
|@ Edm
W 5-2
Box | Recap
|@ Cgy
L 1-5
Box | Recap
|@ Van
|@ Wpg
|vs. Chi
Wild sign goalie Alex Stalock to 2-year contract extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild have signed goalie Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension, allowing the club to protect All-Star Devan Dubnyk in the upcoming expansion draft.
Stalock has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 14-10-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage for the Iowa Wild. The 29-year-old has played in 62 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks.
Stalock will make $650,000 next season regardless of where he plays. He'll have a two-way contract in 2018-19 and make $650,000 in the NHL or $300,000 in the AHL.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|M. Granlund
|44
|Plus/Minus:
|R. Suter
|30
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Staal
|126
|PIM:
|C. Stewart
|58
|Win:
|D. Dubnyk
|27
|Shutouts:
|D. Dubnyk
|5
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|164 (5)
|Shots:
|1477 (22)
|PP%:
|20.9% (11)
|Penalty Minutes:
|423 (24)
|Assists:
|276 (4)
|SH Goals:
|3 (21)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|114 (29)
|Shots Against:
|1535 (17)
|PK%:
|82.9% (12)
|Penalty Minutes:
|419 (27)
|Shutouts:
|5 (5)
|Sv%:
|0.926 (1)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/18
|J. Brodin
|Broken finger (day-to-day)
|10/3
|V. Bartley
|Torn triceps (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|2/2
|A. Tuch
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|2/2
|A. Stalock
|Contract extended Two-year contract extension
|1/30
|M. Reilly
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/27
|M. Reilly
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/25
|C. Bertschy
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/23
|C. Bertschy
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/23
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/21
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/19
|M. Reilly
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/16
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL