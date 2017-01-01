|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/17
|Thu. 1/19
|Sat. 1/21
|Sun. 1/22
|Tue. 1/24
|vs. NJ
L 3-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Ari
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Anh
vs. Anh
Preview
Preview
|vs. Nsh
vs. Nsh
|@ Dal
@ Dal
Ducks look to exact revenge vs. Boudreau, Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If it was a blow to the ego when the Anaheim Ducks lost at home to their former coach two weeks ago, they haven't shown many ill effects.
Since Jan. 8 when Bruce Boudreau and his Minnesota Wild posted a 2-1 victory in Anaheim, the Ducks have gone 5-0-1 and come to Xcel Energy Center looking to avenge their most recent loss.
The Ducks are coming off an odd 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Anaheim, which featured an extended stoppage in the middle of the game due to a glass issue inside the Honda Center. The teams headed to the locker room, then played half the second period and all of the third with just a short break in between. The odd time management allowed the Ducks to rally from a 1-0 hole after 40 minutes to win.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|E. Staal
|40
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Spurgeon
|26
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Staal
|117
|PIM:
|C. Stewart
|56
|Win:
|D. Dubnyk
|24
|Shutouts:
|D. Dubnyk
|5
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|144 (3)
|Shots:
|1299 (23)
|PP%:
|21.4% (10)
|Penalty Minutes:
|378 (26)
|Assists:
|245 (5)
|SH Goals:
|3 (16)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|97 (29)
|Shots Against:
|1333 (21)
|PK%:
|84.4% (5)
|Penalty Minutes:
|384 (25)
|Shutouts:
|5 (4)
|Sv%:
|0.927 (1)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/18
|J. Brodin
|Broken finger (day-to-day)
|10/3
|V. Bartley
|Torn triceps (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/21
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/19
|M. Reilly
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/16
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/3
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/29
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/27
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|P. Cannone
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|J. Schroeder
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/20
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/19
|P. Cannone
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL