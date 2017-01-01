|NHL Hockey
|Thu. 1/12
|Sat. 1/14
|Sun. 1/15
|Tue. 1/17
|Thu. 1/19
|vs. Mon
W 7-1
Box | Recap
|@ Dal
W 5-4
Box | Recap
|@ Chi
W 3-2
Box | Recap
|vs. NJ
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Ari
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Surging Wild beat Blackhawk 3-2 for Western Conference lead
CHICAGO (AP) Playing on the road for the second straight night against one of their biggest rivals, Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild rallied to another impressive victory.
Not much to complain about for Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.
"They just refuse to lose at this stage," he said.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|E. Staal
|39
|Plus/Minus:
|R. Suter
|28
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Staal
|110
|PIM:
|C. Stewart
|51
|Win:
|D. Dubnyk
|23
|Shutouts:
|D. Dubnyk
|5
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|137 (4)
|Shots:
|1239 (23)
|PP%:
|20.2% (13)
|Penalty Minutes:
|363 (26)
|Assists:
|232 (4)
|SH Goals:
|3 (15)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|90 (29)
|Shots Against:
|1284 (21)
|PK%:
|84.9% (6)
|Penalty Minutes:
|361 (26)
|Shutouts:
|5 (3)
|Sv%:
|0.930 (2)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|10/3
|V. Bartley
|Torn triceps (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/3
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/29
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/27
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|J. Schroeder
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|P. Cannone
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/20
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/19
|P. Cannone
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/17
|T. Pulkkinen
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/17
|Z. Dalpe
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/13
|T. Pulkkinen
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL