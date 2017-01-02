NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Minnesota Wild (33-11-5)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Wed. 2/1 Sat. 2/4
@ Dal 
3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. StL 
W 5-1
Box | Recap		 @ Edm 
W 5-2
Box | Recap		 @ Cgy 
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Van 
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Elliott hopes to build momentum as Flames host Wild

CALGARY, Alberta -- Brian Elliott was brought into Calgary this season to solidify the Flames' problematic goaltending situation, but it hasn't happened.

As the NHL regular season heads into final two full months of the regular season, Elliott is still struggling to find his game. He's 9-12-2 with a 2.88 goals-against-average and an .892 save percentage. His colleague Chad Johnson, who was brought in to be the No. 2 man, has fared better with a 16-12-1 record, 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage but neither had taken the reigns.

Elliott gets another chance on Wednesday as he makes his second straight start as the Flames (25-24-3) face the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild (33-11-5) at 8 p.m. Head coach Glen Gulutzan recently instituted a win-and-stay-in policy for his goaltenders.

 MORE

Wild Headlines

Leaders
Points: M. Granlund43
Plus/Minus: R. Suter30
Shots on Goal: E. Staal125
PIM: C. Stewart58
Win: D. Dubnyk27
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 163 (4)
Shots: 1448 (23)
PP%: 21.3% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 413 (25)
Assists: 275 (4)
SH Goals: 3 (21)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 33 11 5 71
Chicago 30 17 5 65
Nashville 24 18 8 56
St. Louis 24 21 5 53
Dallas 21 20 10 52
Winnipeg 24 25 4 52
Colorado 13 32 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 109 (29)
Shots Against: 1499 (19)
PK%: 83.8% (6)
Penalty Minutes: 411 (27)
Shutouts: 5 (5)
Sv%: 0.927 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Brodin Broken finger (day-to-day)
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/30 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/27 M. Reilly Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/25 C. Bertschy Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/23 C. Bertschy Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/23 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/21 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/19 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/16 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/3 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
w11 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.