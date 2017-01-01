NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (28-9-5)

Thu. 1/12 Sat. 1/14 Sun. 1/15 Tue. 1/17 Thu. 1/19
vs. Mon 
W 7-1
Box | Recap		 @ Dal 
W 5-4
Box | Recap		 @ Chi 
W 3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. NJ 
 vs. Ari 
Surging Wild beat Blackhawk 3-2 for Western Conference lead

CHICAGO (AP) Playing on the road for the second straight night against one of their biggest rivals, Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild rallied to another impressive victory.

Not much to complain about for Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.

"They just refuse to lose at this stage," he said.

Leaders
Points: E. Staal39
Plus/Minus: R. Suter28
Shots on Goal: E. Staal110
PIM: C. Stewart51
Win: D. Dubnyk23
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 137 (4)
Shots: 1239 (23)
PP%: 20.2% (13)
Penalty Minutes: 363 (26)
Assists: 232 (4)
SH Goals: 3 (15)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 28 9 5 61
Chicago 27 14 5 59
St. Louis 23 16 5 51
Nashville 20 16 7 47
Dallas 18 18 8 44
Winnipeg 20 22 4 44
Colorado 13 27 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 90 (29)
Shots Against: 1284 (21)
PK%: 84.9% (6)
Penalty Minutes: 361 (26)
Shutouts: 5 (3)
Sv%: 0.930 (2)
Injuries
Date Player Status
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/3 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/27 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/24 J. Schroeder Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/24 P. Cannone Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/20 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/19 P. Cannone Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/17 T. Pulkkinen Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/17 Z. Dalpe Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/13 T. Pulkkinen Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
