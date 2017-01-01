NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (29-10-5)

Tue. 1/17 Thu. 1/19 Sat. 1/21 Sun. 1/22 Tue. 1/24
vs. NJ
L 3-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Ari
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Anh
Preview		 vs. Nsh
Ducks look to exact revenge vs. Boudreau, Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If it was a blow to the ego when the Anaheim Ducks lost at home to their former coach two weeks ago, they haven't shown many ill effects.

Since Jan. 8 when Bruce Boudreau and his Minnesota Wild posted a 2-1 victory in Anaheim, the Ducks have gone 5-0-1 and come to Xcel Energy Center looking to avenge their most recent loss.

The Ducks are coming off an odd 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Anaheim, which featured an extended stoppage in the middle of the game due to a glass issue inside the Honda Center. The teams headed to the locker room, then played half the second period and all of the third with just a short break in between. The odd time management allowed the Ducks to rally from a 1-0 hole after 40 minutes to win.

Wild Headlines

Leaders
Points: E. Staal40
Plus/Minus: J. Spurgeon26
Shots on Goal: E. Staal117
PIM: C. Stewart56
Win: D. Dubnyk24
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 144 (3)
Shots: 1299 (23)
PP%: 21.4% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 378 (26)
Assists: 245 (5)
SH Goals: 3 (16)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 29 10 5 63
Chicago 29 14 5 63
Nashville 22 17 7 51
St. Louis 23 19 5 51
Winnipeg 22 23 4 48
Dallas 19 20 8 46
Colorado 13 29 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 97 (29)
Shots Against: 1333 (21)
PK%: 84.4% (5)
Penalty Minutes: 384 (25)
Shutouts: 5 (4)
Sv%: 0.927 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Brodin Broken finger (day-to-day)
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/21 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/19 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/16 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/3 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/27 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/24 P. Cannone Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/24 J. Schroeder Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/20 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/19 P. Cannone Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
