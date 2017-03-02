ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild have signed goalie Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension, allowing the club to protect All-Star Devan Dubnyk in the upcoming expansion draft.

Stalock has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 14-10-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage for the Iowa Wild. The 29-year-old has played in 62 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks.

Stalock will make $650,000 next season regardless of where he plays. He'll have a two-way contract in 2018-19 and make $650,000 in the NHL or $300,000 in the AHL.