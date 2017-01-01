|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 12/27
|Thu. 12/29
|Sat. 12/31
|Thu. 1/5
|Sat. 1/7
|@ Nsh
W 3-2
Box | Recap
|vs. NYI
W 6-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Cls
L 2-4
Box | Recap
|@ SJ
@ SJ
7:30 PM PT
|@ LA
@ LA
1:00 PM PT
Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets pushed their party into the new year, stretching their winning streak to 15 straight games.
This victory was one of the most impressive yet.
Cam Atkinson scored twice to help the Blue Jackets move their streak within two wins of the NHL record and stop Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|C. Coyle
|30
|Plus/Minus:
|R. Suter
|26
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Staal
|94
|PIM:
|C. Stewart
|47
|Win:
|D. Dubnyk
|19
|Shutouts:
|D. Dubnyk
|5
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|112 (4)
|Shots:
|1066 (20)
|PP%:
|18.0% (16)
|Penalty Minutes:
|331 (22)
|Assists:
|190 (5)
|SH Goals:
|3 (13)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|74 (28)
|Shots Against:
|1096 (22)
|PK%:
|85.8% (5)
|Penalty Minutes:
|317 (24)
|Shutouts:
|5 (1)
|Sv%:
|0.932 (1)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|10/3
|V. Bartley
|Torn triceps (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/29
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/27
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|P. Cannone
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|J. Schroeder
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/20
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/19
|P. Cannone
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/17
|T. Pulkkinen
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/17
|Z. Dalpe
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/13
|T. Pulkkinen
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/8
|T. Pulkkinen
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL