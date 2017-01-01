NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (32-11-5)

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Wed. 2/1 Sat. 2/4
@ Dal 
3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. StL 
W 5-1
Box | Recap		 @ Edm 
6:00 PM PT7:00 PM MT8:00 PM CT9:00 PM ET2:00 GMT10:00 AM 北京时间7:00 PM MST9:00 PM EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Cgy 
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Van 
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Niederreiter, Dubnyk lead Wild past Blues 5-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild are heading into the All-Star break atop the Western Conference, and they're not showing any signs of slowing down.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and two assists, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and the Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund added a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild, who are 21-3-2 in their last 26 games. Heading into the break with 69 points, Minnesota trails Washington by three in the race for the league's best record.

Leaders
Points: M. Granlund42
Plus/Minus: R. Suter28
Shots on Goal: E. Staal124
PIM: C. Stewart58
Win: D. Dubnyk27
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 158 (5)
Shots: 1413 (23)
PP%: 21.5% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 407 (25)
Assists: 269 (4)
SH Goals: 3 (20)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 32 11 5 69
Chicago 30 16 5 65
Nashville 24 17 8 56
St. Louis 24 20 5 53
Dallas 20 20 10 50
Winnipeg 23 25 4 50
Colorado 13 31 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 107 (29)
Shots Against: 1456 (21)
PK%: 84.2% (5)
Penalty Minutes: 409 (27)
Shutouts: 5 (5)
Sv%: 0.927 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Brodin Broken finger (day-to-day)
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/27 M. Reilly Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/25 C. Bertschy Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/23 C. Bertschy Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/23 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/21 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/19 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/16 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/3 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/27 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
