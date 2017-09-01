ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Bruce Boudreau is a likable guy who loves to hold court, and he spent his pregame hours Sunday entertaining a stream of Orange County friends, former co-workers and general well-wishers in the Minnesota Wild's dressing room.

"It's always great coming back," the veteran coach said. "I saw an awful lot of people that I knew, and treated me really well."

He was even happier to leave Anaheim with a win for his surging Wild, who have already learned what the Ducks gave up when they fired Boudreau last spring.