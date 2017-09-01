|NHL Hockey
|Thu. 1/5
|Sat. 1/7
|Sun. 1/8
|Thu. 1/12
|Sat. 1/14
|@ SJ
W 5-4
Box | Recap
|@ LA
3-4
Box | Recap
|@ Anh
W 2-1
Box | Recap
|vs. Mon
vs. Mon
|@ Dal
@ Dal
Bruce Boudreau wins in Anaheim return as Wild beat Ducks 2-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Bruce Boudreau is a likable guy who loves to hold court, and he spent his pregame hours Sunday entertaining a stream of Orange County friends, former co-workers and general well-wishers in the Minnesota Wild's dressing room.
"It's always great coming back," the veteran coach said. "I saw an awful lot of people that I knew, and treated me really well."
He was even happier to leave Anaheim with a win for his surging Wild, who have already learned what the Ducks gave up when they fired Boudreau last spring.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|E. Staal
|35
|Plus/Minus:
|R. Suter
|24
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Staal
|105
|PIM:
|C. Stewart
|47
|Win:
|D. Dubnyk
|21
|Shutouts:
|D. Dubnyk
|5
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|122 (5)
|Shots:
|1152 (22)
|PP%:
|19.1% (14)
|Penalty Minutes:
|347 (24)
|Assists:
|206 (5)
|SH Goals:
|3 (14)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|83 (29)
|Shots Against:
|1190 (22)
|PK%:
|85.8% (4)
|Penalty Minutes:
|339 (25)
|Shutouts:
|5 (3)
|Sv%:
|0.930 (1)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|10/3
|V. Bartley
|Torn triceps (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/3
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/29
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/27
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|P. Cannone
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/24
|J. Schroeder
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/20
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/19
|P. Cannone
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/17
|T. Pulkkinen
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/17
|Z. Dalpe
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/13
|T. Pulkkinen
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL