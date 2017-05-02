VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Mikael Granlund had family in attendance for his first career hat trick. In fact, his brother Markus had a stellar view of the whole thing.

Mikael Granlund got three goals against his younger brother's team, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night.

Granlund has the longest point streak of the season at 12 games, and on Saturday, he eclipsed his previous career highs in goals and points. He has 15 goals and 33 assists, and he's a big reason why the Wild sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 34-12-5 record.