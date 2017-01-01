NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (23-9-4)

Tue. 12/27 Thu. 12/29 Sat. 12/31 Thu. 1/5 Sat. 1/7
@ Nsh 
W 3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. NYI 
W 6-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Cls 
L 2-4
Box | Recap		 @ SJ 
 @ LA 
Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets pushed their party into the new year, stretching their winning streak to 15 straight games.

This victory was one of the most impressive yet.

Cam Atkinson scored twice to help the Blue Jackets move their streak within two wins of the NHL record and stop Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.

Leaders
Points: C. Coyle30
Plus/Minus: R. Suter26
Shots on Goal: E. Staal94
PIM: C. Stewart47
Win: D. Dubnyk19
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 112 (4)
Shots: 1066 (20)
PP%: 18.0% (16)
Penalty Minutes: 331 (22)
Assists: 190 (5)
SH Goals: 3 (13)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Chicago 23 11 5 51
Minnesota 23 9 4 50
St. Louis 19 13 5 43
Dallas 16 15 7 39
Nashville 16 14 6 38
Winnipeg 17 19 3 37
Colorado 12 23 1 25
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 74 (28)
Shots Against: 1096 (22)
PK%: 85.8% (5)
Penalty Minutes: 317 (24)
Shutouts: 5 (1)
Sv%: 0.932 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/27 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/24 P. Cannone Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/24 J. Schroeder Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/20 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/19 P. Cannone Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/17 T. Pulkkinen Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/17 Z. Dalpe Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/13 T. Pulkkinen Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/8 T. Pulkkinen Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
