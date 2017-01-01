|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Wed. 2/1
|Sat. 2/4
|@ Dal
3-2
Box | Recap
|vs. StL
W 5-1
Box | Recap
|@ Edm
6:00 PM PT7:00 PM MT8:00 PM CT9:00 PM ET2:00 GMT10:00 AM 北京时间7:00 PM MST9:00 PM EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Cgy
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Van
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Niederreiter, Dubnyk lead Wild past Blues 5-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild are heading into the All-Star break atop the Western Conference, and they're not showing any signs of slowing down.
Nino Niederreiter had a goal and two assists, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and the Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.
Mikael Granlund added a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild, who are 21-3-2 in their last 26 games. Heading into the break with 69 points, Minnesota trails Washington by three in the race for the league's best record.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|M. Granlund
|42
|Plus/Minus:
|R. Suter
|28
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Staal
|124
|PIM:
|C. Stewart
|58
|Win:
|D. Dubnyk
|27
|Shutouts:
|D. Dubnyk
|5
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|158 (5)
|Shots:
|1413 (23)
|PP%:
|21.5% (10)
|Penalty Minutes:
|407 (25)
|Assists:
|269 (4)
|SH Goals:
|3 (20)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|107 (29)
|Shots Against:
|1456 (21)
|PK%:
|84.2% (5)
|Penalty Minutes:
|409 (27)
|Shutouts:
|5 (5)
|Sv%:
|0.927 (1)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/18
|J. Brodin
|Broken finger (day-to-day)
|10/3
|V. Bartley
|Torn triceps (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/27
|M. Reilly
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/25
|C. Bertschy
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/23
|C. Bertschy
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/23
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/21
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/19
|M. Reilly
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|1/16
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|1/3
|K. Gabriel
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
|12/29
|K. Gabriel
|Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
|12/27
|J. Schroeder
|Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL