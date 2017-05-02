NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (34-12-5)

W 5-2
L 1-5
W 6-3
Mikael Granlund gets first hat trick, Wild beat Canucks 6-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Mikael Granlund had family in attendance for his first career hat trick. In fact, his brother Markus had a stellar view of the whole thing.

Mikael Granlund got three goals against his younger brother's team, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night.

Granlund has the longest point streak of the season at 12 games, and on Saturday, he eclipsed his previous career highs in goals and points. He has 15 goals and 33 assists, and he's a big reason why the Wild sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 34-12-5 record.

Wild Headlines

Leaders
Points: M. Granlund48
Plus/Minus: J. Zucker33
Shots on Goal: E. Staal129
PIM: C. Stewart58
Win: D. Dubnyk28
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 170 (3)
Shots: 1516 (23)
PP%: 20.7% (13)
Penalty Minutes: 431 (24)
Assists: 287 (3)
SH Goals: 4 (11)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 34 12 5 73
Chicago 32 17 5 69
Nashville 25 19 8 58
St. Louis 25 22 5 55
Winnipeg 25 26 4 54
Dallas 21 22 10 52
Colorado 14 33 2 30
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 117 (29)
Shots Against: 1562 (19)
PK%: 82.4% (13)
Penalty Minutes: 425 (26)
Shutouts: 5 (5)
Sv%: 0.925 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Brodin Broken finger (day-to-day)
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
2/2 A. Tuch Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
2/2 A. Stalock Contract extended Two-year contract extension
1/30 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/27 M. Reilly Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/25 C. Bertschy Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/23 C. Bertschy Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/23 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/21 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/19 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/16 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
