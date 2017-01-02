CALGARY, Alberta -- Brian Elliott was brought into Calgary this season to solidify the Flames' problematic goaltending situation, but it hasn't happened.

As the NHL regular season heads into final two full months of the regular season, Elliott is still struggling to find his game. He's 9-12-2 with a 2.88 goals-against-average and an .892 save percentage. His colleague Chad Johnson, who was brought in to be the No. 2 man, has fared better with a 16-12-1 record, 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage but neither had taken the reigns.

Elliott gets another chance on Wednesday as he makes his second straight start as the Flames (25-24-3) face the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild (33-11-5) at 8 p.m. Head coach Glen Gulutzan recently instituted a win-and-stay-in policy for his goaltenders.