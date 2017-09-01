NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (25-9-5)

Thu. 1/5 Sat. 1/7 Sun. 1/8 Thu. 1/12 Sat. 1/14
@ SJ 
W 5-4
Box | Recap		 @ LA 
3-4
Box | Recap		 @ Anh 
W 2-1
Box | Recap		 vs. Mon 
 @ Dal 
Bruce Boudreau wins in Anaheim return as Wild beat Ducks 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Bruce Boudreau is a likable guy who loves to hold court, and he spent his pregame hours Sunday entertaining a stream of Orange County friends, former co-workers and general well-wishers in the Minnesota Wild's dressing room.

"It's always great coming back," the veteran coach said. "I saw an awful lot of people that I knew, and treated me really well."

He was even happier to leave Anaheim with a win for his surging Wild, who have already learned what the Ducks gave up when they fired Boudreau last spring.

Leaders
Points: E. Staal35
Plus/Minus: R. Suter24
Shots on Goal: E. Staal105
PIM: C. Stewart47
Win: D. Dubnyk21
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 122 (5)
Shots: 1152 (22)
PP%: 19.1% (14)
Penalty Minutes: 347 (24)
Assists: 206 (5)
SH Goals: 3 (14)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Chicago 26 12 5 57
Minnesota 25 9 5 55
St. Louis 21 14 5 47
Nashville 17 16 7 41
Winnipeg 19 20 3 41
Dallas 16 16 8 40
Colorado 13 25 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 83 (29)
Shots Against: 1190 (22)
PK%: 85.8% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 339 (25)
Shutouts: 5 (3)
Sv%: 0.930 (1)
Injuries
Date Player Status
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/3 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/27 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/24 P. Cannone Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/24 J. Schroeder Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/20 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/19 P. Cannone Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/17 T. Pulkkinen Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/17 Z. Dalpe Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/13 T. Pulkkinen Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
