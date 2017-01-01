NHL Hockey
Minnesota Wild (31-11-5)

Sun. 1/22 Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Wed. 2/1
vs. Nsh 
L 2-4
Box | Recap		 @ Dal 
3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. StL 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview		 @ Edm 
6:00 PM PT7:00 PM MT8:00 PM CT9:00 PM ET2:00 GMT10:00 AM 北京时间7:00 PM MST9:00 PM EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Cgy 
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Wild, Blues aim to go into break on high note

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With one game left before dispersing for the annual All-Star game, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will approach Thursday's meeting trying to end the first portion of the season on a high note.

Minnesota could close the season's midway point with the best record in the Western Conference after a run that has seen the Wild post 20 wins in their past 25 games. St. Louis is holding on to the top wild card spot in the West, despite losing five of its past seven games.

Players and coaches will have time to relax during the break, but both teams know the importance of Thursday's meeting in Minnesota.

Leaders
Points: M. Granlund40
Plus/Minus: R. Suter27
Shots on Goal: E. Staal122
PIM: C. Stewart56
Win: D. Dubnyk26
Shutouts: D. Dubnyk5
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 153 (5)
Shots: 1380 (24)
PP%: 21.1% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 403 (24)
Assists: 259 (4)
SH Goals: 3 (20)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 31 11 5 67
Chicago 30 15 5 65
Nashville 23 17 8 54
St. Louis 24 19 5 53
Dallas 19 20 10 48
Winnipeg 22 25 4 48
Colorado 13 31 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 106 (29)
Shots Against: 1431 (19)
PK%: 84.0% (6)
Penalty Minutes: 405 (27)
Shutouts: 5 (4)
Sv%: 0.926 (2)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Brodin Broken finger (day-to-day)
10/3 V. Bartley Torn triceps (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/25 C. Bertschy Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/23 C. Bertschy Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/23 K. Gabriel Sent to minors to Iowa-AHL
1/21 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/19 M. Reilly Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
1/16 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
1/3 K. Gabriel Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/29 K. Gabriel Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
12/27 J. Schroeder Called up from minors from Iowa-AHL
12/24 P. Cannone Sent to minors Iowa-AHL
