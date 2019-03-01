NBA Basketball
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Detroit 33 22 25 22 102
Indiana 23 36 28 24 111
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Detroit Indiana
Points W. Ellington 26 2 tied with 19
Rebounds A. Drummond 17 D. Sabonis 12
Assists A. Drummond 5 B. Bogdanovic 6
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Miami 17 30 30 28 105
Boston 36 25 27 22 110
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Miami Boston
Points G. Dragic 30 K. Irving 25
Rebounds B. Adebayo 14 2 tied with 11
Assists D. Wade 7 A. Horford 10
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Milwaukee 35 24 32 40 131
Brooklyn 20 34 35 32 121
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Milwaukee Brooklyn
Points E. Bledsoe 29 D. Russell 28
Rebounds G. Antetokoun 11 E. Davis 14
Assists 2 tied with 7 C. LeVert 6
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Chicago 19 28 30 28 105
New York 37 27 27 22 113
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Chicago New York
Points R. Lopez 29 L. Kornet 24
Rebounds S. Harrison 10 M. Robinson 10
Assists 2 tied with 5 D. Dotson 6
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Orlando 36 16 23 34 109
Toronto 29 33 33 26 121
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Orlando Toronto
Points E. Fournier 21 D. Green 29
Rebounds N. Vucevic 13 K. Leonard 7
Assists 2 tied with 6 2 tied with 7
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Portland 38 37 22 35 132
Minnesota 23 41 36 22 122
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Portland Minnesota
Points R. Hood 21 A. Wiggins 21
Rebounds 2 tied with 11 K. Towns 12
Assists D. Lillard 12 T. Jones 10
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Philadelphia 32 18 27 25 102
Dallas 27 41 29 25 122
Preview | Box | Recap 
Final Boxscore
 Leaders Philadelphia Dallas
Points J. Redick 26 J. Jackson 24
Rebounds J. Ennis III 8 S. Mejri 14
Assists B. Simmons 5 J. Brunson 7
Final 1 2 3 4 Tot
Charlotte 23 16 25 38 102
Utah 26 26 27 32 111
Preview | Box 
 Leaders Charlotte Utah
Points K. Walker 47 D. Mitchell 25
Rebounds G. Hernangóme 8 R. Gobert 18
Assists D. Graham 6 R. Rubio 13
8:10 3rd Qtr 1 2 3 4 Tot
Cleveland 23 29 10   62
Phoenix 31 40 5   76
Preview | Box 
 Leaders Cleveland Phoenix
Points J. Clarkson 14 J. Jackson 13
Rebounds L. Nance Jr. 6 D. Bender 8
Assists L. Nance Jr. 3 D. Booker 9
 
