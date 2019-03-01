washingtonpost.com
>
NBA Scoreboard
Previous Day
|
Monday, April 1
|
Next Day
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Detroit
33
22
25
22
102
Indiana
23
36
28
24
111
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Detroit
Indiana
Points
W. Ellington
26
2 tied with 19
Rebounds
A. Drummond
17
D. Sabonis
12
Assists
A. Drummond
5
B. Bogdanovic
6
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Miami
17
30
30
28
105
Boston
36
25
27
22
110
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Miami
Boston
Points
G. Dragic
30
K. Irving
25
Rebounds
B. Adebayo
14
2 tied with 11
Assists
D. Wade
7
A. Horford
10
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Milwaukee
35
24
32
40
131
Brooklyn
20
34
35
32
121
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Points
E. Bledsoe
29
D. Russell
28
Rebounds
G. Antetokoun
11
E. Davis
14
Assists
2 tied with 7
C. LeVert
6
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Chicago
19
28
30
28
105
New York
37
27
27
22
113
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Chicago
New York
Points
R. Lopez
29
L. Kornet
24
Rebounds
S. Harrison
10
M. Robinson
10
Assists
2 tied with 5
D. Dotson
6
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Orlando
36
16
23
34
109
Toronto
29
33
33
26
121
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Orlando
Toronto
Points
E. Fournier
21
D. Green
29
Rebounds
N. Vucevic
13
K. Leonard
7
Assists
2 tied with 6
2 tied with 7
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Portland
38
37
22
35
132
Minnesota
23
41
36
22
122
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Portland
Minnesota
Points
R. Hood
21
A. Wiggins
21
Rebounds
2 tied with 11
K. Towns
12
Assists
D. Lillard
12
T. Jones
10
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Philadelphia
32
18
27
25
102
Dallas
27
41
29
25
122
Preview
|
Box
|
Recap
Final Boxscore
Leaders
Philadelphia
Dallas
Points
J. Redick
26
J. Jackson
24
Rebounds
J. Ennis III
8
S. Mejri
14
Assists
B. Simmons
5
J. Brunson
7
Final
1
2
3
4
Tot
Charlotte
23
16
25
38
102
Utah
26
26
27
32
111
Preview
|
Box
Leaders
Charlotte
Utah
Points
K. Walker
47
D. Mitchell
25
Rebounds
G. Hernangóme
8
R. Gobert
18
Assists
D. Graham
6
R. Rubio
13
8:10 3rd Qtr
1
2
3
4
Tot
Cleveland
23
29
10
62
Phoenix
31
40
5
76
Preview
|
Box
Leaders
Cleveland
Phoenix
Points
J. Clarkson
14
J. Jackson
13
Rebounds
L. Nance Jr.
6
D. Bender
8
Assists
L. Nance Jr.
3
D. Booker
9
