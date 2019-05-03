DENVER (AP) Switch-hitting Ketel Marte homered from both sides of the plate for the third time this season and the Arizona Diamondbacks fended off Colorado's late rally to beat Rockies 10-9 on Friday night.

Adam Jones had three hits, including a homer, and Eduardo Escobar also went deep for Arizona, which has extra-base hits in all 32 of its games this season. Robbie Ray (2-1) pitched into the sixth inning and allowed five runs - only one of them earned.

Nolan Arenado had three hits and Ryan McMahon hit a pinch homer for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the ninth off Andrew Chafin. Greg Holland relieved and the Rockies loaded the bases, but produced one more run on David Dahl's RBI fielder's choice. Holland struck out Ian Desmond and Chris Iannetta for his eighth save, stranding the tying and go-ahead runners, though he allowed a run to end his 15-game scoreless streak.