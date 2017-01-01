TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Josh Mauro to a two-year contract Thursday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The 6-foot-6, 282-pound former Stanford lineman played 15 games this season, setting career highs with 13 starts and 42 tackles. He has played three seasons with the Cardinals after joining the team in 2014 from Pittsburgh's practice squad. MORE