|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|@ Mia
L 23-26
Box | Recap
|vs. NO
L 41-48
Box | Recap
|@ Sea
W 34-31
Box | Recap
|@ LA
W 44-6
Box | Recap
Cardinals rank as 1 of major 2016 disappointments
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals arguably are the NFL's biggest disappointment.
With a roster loaded with talent, with every offensive player who gained a yard back from a 13-3 team, the team embraced its status as a Super Bowl contender.
Then it flopped.MORE
|NFC West Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Seattle
|10
|5
|1
|.656
|Arizona
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|Los Angeles
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|San Francisco
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Palmer
|4233
|Pass TDs:
|C. Palmer
|26
|Rush Yds:
|D. Johnson
|1239
|Rush TDs:
|D. Johnson
|16
|Rec Yds:
|L. Fitzgerald
|1023
|Rec TDs:
|L. Fitzgerald
|6
|Int:
|M. Cooper
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Golden
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5868 (9)
|Passing Yards:
|4425 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|1732 (18)
|Points per game:
|26.1 (6)
|Yards per game:
|366.8 (9)
|Touchdowns:
|48 (6)
|Field Goals:
|21 (27)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|4883 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|3739 (5)
|Rushing Yards:
|1518 (9)
|Points per game:
|22.6 (14)
|Yards per game:
|305.2 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (13)
|Field Goals:
|25 (13)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/5
|A. Dobson
|signed
|1/5
|R. Leone
|signed
|1/3
|N. Capi
|signed
|1/3
|M. Hall
|signed
|1/3
|C. Hubert
|signed
|1/3
|K. Johnson
|signed
|1/3
|D. Munyer
|signed
|1/3
|E. Penny
|signed
|1/3
|R. Zamort
|signed
|12/28
|C. Bryant
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|J. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|M. Cooper
|back, calf (Questionable)
|1/1
|D. Humphries
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|S. Moore
|ankle (Questionable)
|1/1
|R. Nkemdiche
|ankle (Questionable)