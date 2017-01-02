|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Sun. 12/18
|Thu. 12/22
|Sun. 1/1
|Sun. 1/8
|vs. Det
W 17-6
Box | Recap
|@ Phi
L 19-24
Box | Recap
|@ Was
W 19-10
Box | Recap
|@ GB
L 13-38
Box | Recap
Manning brothers to headline Long Island business event
WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) Weeks after next month's Super Bowl, Peyton and Eli Manning will be talking about the game before a New York business group.
The Long Island Association says the quarterbacks will appear at its annual spring luncheon March 10.
The brothers will answer questions during a forum led by Kevin Law, the group's president and CEO. Topics will include the Super Bowl and the business of sports.MORE
|NFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-Dallas
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|x-New York
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Washington
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|E. Manning
|4027
|Pass TDs:
|E. Manning
|26
|Rush Yds:
|R. Jennings
|593
|Rush TDs:
|R. Jennings
|3
|Rec Yds:
|O. Beckham Jr.
|1367
|Rec TDs:
|O. Beckham Jr.
|10
|Int:
|D. Rodgers-Cromartie
|6
|Sacks:
|O. Vernon
|8.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5291 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4027 (18)
|Rushing Yards:
|1412 (29)
|Points per game:
|19.4 (26)
|Yards per game:
|330.7 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|32 (22)
|Field Goals:
|21 (26)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5435 (10)
|Passing Yards:
|4260 (23)
|Rushing Yards:
|1417 (4)
|Points per game:
|17.8 (2)
|Yards per game:
|339.7 (10)
|Touchdowns:
|25 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (31)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/19
|A. Rosas
|signed
|1/18
|K. Holmes
|signed
|1/12
|R. Moore
|signed
|1/12
|C. Grant
|signed
|1/12
|M. Wallace
|signed
|1/11
|M. Bowie
|signed
|1/11
|A. Gettis
|signed
|1/9
|D. Deayon
|signed
|1/9
|J. Halapio
|signed
|1/9
|J. Huesman
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/8
|O. Odighizuwa
|hamstring (Doubtful)
|1/8
|J. Pierre-Paul
|core muscle (Out)
|1/1
|J. Adams
|shoulder (Questionable)
|1/1
|N. Berhe
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|B. Goodson
|concussion (Questionable)