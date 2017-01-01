|NFL Football
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Sun. 12/4
|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Thu. 12/22
|Sun. 1/1
|@ Pit
L 14-24
Box | Recap
|vs. Dal
W 10-7
Box | Recap
|vs. Det
W 17-6
Box | Recap
|@ Phi
L 19-24
Box | Recap
|@ Was
1:25 PM PT2:25 PM MT3:25 PM CT4:25 PM ET21:25 GMT5:25 AM 北京时间2:25 PM MST4:25 PM EST3:25 PM CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Redskins have all the incentive in game against Giants
WASHINGTON -- The playoff picture is clear for the Washington Redskins.
Beat the New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field and they're in -- as long as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions don't tie on Sunday night.
A regular season that began with two losses and was nearly sidetracked by a bad home loss two weeks ago can end with a postseason berth as the NFC's sixth seed if Washington (8-6-1) defeats the playoff-bound Giants (10-5), who have nothing to play for on Sunday.MORE
|NFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-Dallas
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|x-New York
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|Washington
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|E. Manning
|3847
|Pass TDs:
|E. Manning
|26
|Rush Yds:
|R. Jennings
|541
|Rush TDs:
|O. Darkwa
|2
|Rec Yds:
|O. Beckham Jr.
|1323
|Rec TDs:
|O. Beckham Jr.
|10
|Int:
|L. Collins
|5
|Sacks:
|O. Vernon
|8.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|4959 (24)
|Passing Yards:
|3847 (18)
|Rushing Yards:
|1251 (29)
|Points per game:
|19.4 (25)
|Yards per game:
|330.6 (24)
|Touchdowns:
|31 (21)
|Field Goals:
|19 (26)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5151 (11)
|Passing Yards:
|3973 (22)
|Rushing Yards:
|1379 (7)
|Points per game:
|18.3 (3)
|Yards per game:
|343.4 (11)
|Touchdowns:
|24 (1)
|Field Goals:
|33 (31)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/27
|J. Huesman
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|R. Murphy
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|K. Wenning
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|C. Bryant
|pract. squad del
|12/20
|I. Williams
|active/prac. squad
|12/20
|G. Winn
|signed
|12/20
|S. Vereen
|on IR triceps
|12/20
|R. Nassib
|on IR elbow
|12/14
|R. Hansbrough
|pract. squad add
|12/13
|A. Gettis
|pract. squad add
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|J. Adams
|shoulder (Questionable)
|1/1
|N. Berhe
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|B. Goodson
|concussion (Questionable)
|1/1
|J. Jenkins
|back (Questionable)
|1/1
|J. Pierre-Paul
|core muscle (Out)