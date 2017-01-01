NFL Football
New York Giants (11-5)

Sun. 12/18 Thu. 12/22 Sun. 1/1 Sun. 1/8
vs. Det
W 17-6
Box | Recap		 @ Phi
L 19-24
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 19-10
Box | Recap		 @ GB
L 13-38
Box | Recap

Manning brothers to headline Long Island business event

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) Weeks after next month's Super Bowl, Peyton and Eli Manning will be talking about the game before a New York business group.

The Long Island Association says the quarterbacks will appear at its annual spring luncheon March 10.

The brothers will answer questions during a forum led by Kevin Law, the group's president and CEO. Topics will include the Super Bowl and the business of sports.

NFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-Dallas 1330.813
x-New York 1150.688
Washington 871.531
Philadelphia 790.438
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: E. Manning4027
Pass TDs: E. Manning26
Rush Yds: R. Jennings593
Rush TDs: R. Jennings3
Rec Yds: O. Beckham Jr.1367
Rec TDs: O. Beckham Jr.10
Int: D. Rodgers-Cromartie6
Sacks: O. Vernon8.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5291 (25)
Passing Yards: 4027 (18)
Rushing Yards: 1412 (29)
Points per game: 19.4 (26)
Yards per game: 330.7 (25)
Touchdowns: 32 (22)
Field Goals: 21 (26)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5435 (10)
Passing Yards: 4260 (23)
Rushing Yards: 1417 (4)
Points per game: 17.8 (2)
Yards per game: 339.7 (10)
Touchdowns: 25 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (31)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/19 A. Rosas signed
1/18 K. Holmes signed
1/12 R. Moore signed
1/12 C. Grant signed
1/12 M. Wallace signed
1/11 M. Bowie signed
1/11 A. Gettis signed
1/9 D. Deayon signed
1/9 J. Halapio signed
1/9 J. Huesman signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/8 O. Odighizuwa hamstring (Doubtful)
1/8 J. Pierre-Paul core muscle (Out)
1/1 J. Adams shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 N. Berhe concussion (Out)
1/1 B. Goodson concussion (Questionable)
