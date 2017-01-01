WASHINGTON -- The playoff picture is clear for the Washington Redskins.

Beat the New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field and they're in -- as long as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions don't tie on Sunday night.

A regular season that began with two losses and was nearly sidetracked by a bad home loss two weeks ago can end with a postseason berth as the NFC's sixth seed if Washington (8-6-1) defeats the playoff-bound Giants (10-5), who have nothing to play for on Sunday.