Sun. 12/18 Thu. 12/22 Sun. 1/1 Sun. 1/8
vs. Det
W 17-6
Box | Recap		 @ Phi
L 19-24
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 19-10
Box | Recap		 @ GB
L 13-38
Box | Recap

Ex-New York Giants player helps man off roof in house fire

ROCKAWAY, N.J. (AP) A former professional football player has saved a man from a New Jersey house fire.

The Record newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2ihBg8m ) former New York Giants practice squad player Cole Farrand helped an elderly man escape a burning house Monday.

Farrand's mother alerted him there was a fire in their Green Pond Lake neighborhood in Rockaway around 1 a.m. Farrand rushed to the scene and found the fire. One of the residents, Jean Moore, had escaped. Her husband, Jim Moore, was trapped on the roof.

NFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-Dallas 1330.813
x-New York 1150.688
Washington 871.531
Philadelphia 790.438
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: E. Manning4027
Pass TDs: E. Manning26
Rush Yds: R. Jennings593
Rush TDs: R. Jennings3
Rec Yds: O. Beckham Jr.1367
Rec TDs: O. Beckham Jr.10
Int: D. Rodgers-Cromartie6
Sacks: O. Vernon8.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5291 (25)
Passing Yards: 4027 (18)
Rushing Yards: 1412 (29)
Points per game: 19.4 (26)
Yards per game: 330.7 (25)
Touchdowns: 32 (22)
Field Goals: 21 (26)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5435 (10)
Passing Yards: 4260 (23)
Rushing Yards: 1417 (4)
Points per game: 17.8 (2)
Yards per game: 339.7 (10)
Touchdowns: 25 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (31)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/19 A. Rosas signed
1/18 K. Holmes signed
1/12 R. Moore signed
1/12 C. Grant signed
1/12 M. Wallace signed
1/11 M. Bowie signed
1/11 A. Gettis signed
1/9 D. Deayon signed
1/9 J. Halapio signed
1/9 J. Huesman signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/8 O. Odighizuwa hamstring (Doubtful)
1/8 J. Pierre-Paul core muscle (Out)
1/1 J. Adams shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 N. Berhe concussion (Out)
1/1 B. Goodson concussion (Questionable)
